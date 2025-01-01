James Norton broke collarbone while filming King and Conqueror

James Norton broke his collarbone by falling off a horse while shooting his new TV series King and Conqueror.

The Happy Valley actor, who plays the King of England, Harold Godwinson, in the historical series, has revealed that he broke his collarbone when he fell off a horse during rehearsal and landed on his shoulder.

While Norton had a scheduled break to partially recover, and two big battle sequences were pushed to the end of the shoot, the British actor still had to push through the pain of his injury on set.

"It was painful but, luckily, it goes to show how incredibly collaborative this crew was. We dealt with it," he said at a screening event, according to the Radio Times. "Actually, it was a remarkably quick recovery and it didn't affect the shooting, it just was quite painful."

He continued, "For the latter half of the shoot and some of those battle scenes, I'm yelping very loudly, and the yelps are pretty authentic. That was a challenge but it really was remarkable how quickly and efficiently the crew took it on and we got through it perfectly, it didn't affect the shoot at all... The collarbone heals very quickly."

The 40-year-old stars alongside Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William the Conqueror in the show, which depicts events leading up to the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

After the injury was revealed during the panel discussion, Coster-Waldau joked, "I didn't know I could talk about that! I've been doing press the whole day, I've been so desperately wanting to say, 'Did you know his collarbone was broken whilst we did that?' but I thought it was a big secret."

King and Conqueror premieres on BBC One on 24 August.