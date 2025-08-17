Epic new Martin Scorsese docuseries hailed a ‘filmmaker’s dream’

An epic new Martin Scorsese docuseries has been hailed a “filmmaker’s dream”.

The iconic 82-year-old Taxi Director director Martin is being profiled in Apple TV+’s new five-part series which started on Sunday (17.08.25) and its maker Rebecca Miller has described the project as her finest hour so far.

Rebecca, 61, known for She Came to Me and Personal Velocity, uses the Mr. Scorsese show to explore Martin’s life and career, charting his journey from his early student films at New York University to his status as one of cinema’s most influential directors.

The project was made with unrestricted access to Martin’s personal archives and features extensive interviews with his family, friends and collaborators.

Contributors include 81-year-old Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, 67, Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, 81-year-old Mick Jagger and the late Robbie Robertson – along with Martin’s long-time editor Thelma Schoonmaker, 84, his old friend Steven Spielberg, 77, and 66-year-old Sharon Stone, as well as 61-year-old Taxi Driver star Jodie Foster and the film’s writer Paul Schrader, 78.

Stars such as 34-year-old Margot Robbie and Cate Blanchett, 55, also appear.

And Martin’s wife, 76-year-old Helen Morris, their children, and several of his childhood friends take part.

Rebecca was quoted by Variety saying: “This project is a filmmaker’s dream, to have had such access to legends of the industry, from Marty himself to his prolific collaborators, close friends and family members.

“I was honoured he trusted me to create this documentary, which I believe will resonate with everyone from dedicated Scorsese fans to anyone who has grappled with failure and reached for stars.”

Rebecca also hailed Martin’s “perseverance and dedication to his art” and said his Taxi Driver film is “one of the most culturally significant films of all time”.

The series is produced by Expanded Media and Round Films in association with LBI Entertainment and Moxie Pictures.

Executive producers include Rebecca and her long-time collaborator, 52-year-old Damon Cardasis, as well as Cindy Tolan, 59.

Emmy-nominated Damon, Cindy and Rebecca previously collaborated on Arthur Miller: Writer.

Additional executive producers on the project were 55-year-old Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, 52, and Julie Yorn, 58, with Ron Burkle also producing alongside Robert Fernandez and Patrick Walmsley.