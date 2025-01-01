Zoë Kravitz reviews Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album

Zoë Kravitz has given five stars to pal Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Batman actor told Extra that she had "heard bits" of the LP during a junket interview for her new film, Caught Stealing.

"It's fantastic, of course. No skips," she opined.

Interviewer Tommy DiDario pointed out that having "no skips" is rare, to which Kravitz responded, "For her, it's not."

Kravitz and Swift were first linked as friends when they were spotted having dinner together in New York City nearly 10 years ago.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star has maintained a close relationship with the Blank Space singer throughout the years - the two even quarantined together in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swift announced last week that she was releasing her 12-track album while making her debut on the New Heights podcast.

"This is my brand new album," she told co-host and boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

"This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this [Eras] tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant," Swift explained. Her record-breaking tour spanned March 2023 to December 2024.