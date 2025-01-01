Ralph Lauren's brother Lenny dead at 93

Ralph Lauren's older brother, Leonard, has died aged 93.

Leonard Lauren, known as Lenny, passed away at his flat in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, TMZ reported.

A memo circulated to residents in his building called him a "beloved fixture in the community whose presence touched nearly everyone".

He was described as "dapper, elegant and impeccably attired - a man with a kind word for all, a prodigious memory, and a gift for storytelling".

Lenny previously worked as a Vice President at Ralph Lauren.

"Ralph Lauren is not just a fashion line," Lenny once told Dan's Papers. "We're a lifestyle company. And the good thing about Ralph Lauren is that something you bought 10 years ago can still be worn today. Fashion is in and fashion is out, but Ralph creates style, and style stays."

Lenny served two years in the US Army, where he developed a fondness for photography.

"I carried around three cameras," he said. "Everything we shot was in black and white. I know, everyone has an iPhone and shoots everything in colour, but you can't beat black and white."

Lenny is survived by his children, Beth and Susan, and two grandchildren, Taylor and Brandon Faust, according to Women's Wear Daily.

He is also survived by his two brothers, Ralph, 85, and Jerry, 90. His older sister Thelma predeceased him. Lenny's wife, Rene, died in 2009.

A funeral service will be livestreamed on 19 August from New York City.