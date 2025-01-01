Isabela Ferrer accuses Justin Baldoni of 'harassing' her with subpoena request

Isabela Ferrer is accusing director Justin Baldoni of "harassing" her for communications relevant to his dispute with Blake Lively.

Following Baldoni's subpoena of the It Ends with Us actor, his lawyers filed a motion on 12 August claiming that she has been unreachable and unresponsive.

Lawyers for Ferrer have now filed a rebuttal, claiming that Baldoni has "engaged in bad faith tactics" and filed his motion "for improper purposes and with the aim of harassing" Ferrer, People magazine reports.

The actor, who played the younger version of Lively's character Lily in the hit Colleen Hoover adaptation, has asked the court to both deny Baldoni's motion and impose sanctions on him.

Last December, Lively filed a sexual-harassment complaint against Baldoni, alleging misconduct and a retaliatory smear campaign, which Baldoni and his collaborators have denied.

In his since-dismissed $400 million (£296 million) countersuit in January filed against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni had accused the Gossip Girl alum of telling Ferrer to "shun" him "in an early attempt to give fans the impression that Baldoni had committed an egregious sin".

In August 2024, amid the release of It Ends with Us, Ferrer and other costars reportedly unfollowed Baldoni on social media and did not appear with him during the movie's promotion and premiere events.