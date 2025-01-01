Matthew Perry's 'ketamine queen' to plead guilty

A woman known as the ketamine queen, charged with selling Matthew Perry the drug that killed him, has changed her plea to guilty.

Jasveen Sangha becomes the fifth and final defendant charged in the overdose death of the Friends star to strike a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, the Guardian reports.

Having initially pleaded not guilty, her change of plea means she'll avoid a trial that had been planned for later this month.

A federal indictment charged Sangha with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Sangha will officially change her plea to guilty at an upcoming hearing, where sentencing will be scheduled, prosecutors noted. She faces up to 45 years in prison.

Sangha and Dr Salvador Plasencia, who signed a plea deal in June, had been the primary targets of the investigation. Three other defendants - Dr Mark Chavez, Kenneth Iwamasa and Erik Fleming - agreed to plead guilty last year in exchange for their cooperation, which included statements implicating Sangha and Plasencia.

TV star Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home by his assistant on 28 October 2023.

The medical examiner ruled that ketamine, typically used as a surgical anaesthetic, was the primary cause of death.