Ozzy Osbourne documentary postponed to honour his 'family's wishes'

The BBC's documentary about Ozzy Osbourne was pulled from the TV schedule at the last minute on Monday to respect the wishes of the late rocker's family.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, which the family filmed over three years, was set to air on BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. on Monday night.

However, it was abruptly removed from the schedule on Monday morning, and no reason was given for the last-minute decision, with a BBC spokesperson simply stating that the one-off documentary had "moved in the schedules" and "new premiere details will be shared in due course".

In a new statement on Tuesday, representatives for the TV network explained that they postponed the release to honour the wishes of the Osbourne family.

"Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time," they said. "We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new (transmission) date will be confirmed shortly."

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was originally supposed to be a documentary series that followed Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne as they moved home to their native England after living in America for many years.

However, the project, originally called Home to Roost, evolved over the years due to Ozzy's deteriorating health and became a one-hour film.

Featuring contributions from Jack and Kelly Osbourne, the documentary also follows the Black Sabbath singer as he attempts to regain his fitness in order to perform live for the last time in Birmingham on 5 July, despite battling health issues, including Parkinson's disease.

The official synopsis reads, "It's a remarkably candid and uplifting tribute to one of the world's true icons, and documents the first family of rock as they are forced to accept, that, as Kelly says in the film, 'Iron man wasn't really made of iron.'"

Ozzy passed away on 22 July at the age of 76.