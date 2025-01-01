Jimmy Kimmel once saved Matt Damon from choking on a rib

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed he once saved Matt Damon from choking on a pork rib.

In a new interview with Variety which was published on Monday, the late-night talk show host recalled how he had invited the Hollywood actor over to his house for dinner.

Kimmel claimed his famous friend was so eager to tuck into the tasty rack of pork ribs he had served up, that he ate too quickly and got into difficulties.

"Matt Damon was over at my house one night for dinner," the comedian explained. "I made pork ribs. He came late, was very hungry, and started eating fast. He started choking on a pork rib."

Kimmel admitted he became panicked as the rib refused to budge.

The 57-year-old star continued, "It was stuck in his throat for about an hour and a half. His brother was there. I said, 'We have got to get him to the hospital,' because if he dies in my house, I'm going to prison for the rest of my life. I will never be able to explain this as anything other than a murder."

Kimmel and Damon's older brother, Kyle Damon, then decided to do some internet investigation to determine how to dislodge the rib.

The pair eventually discovered that feeding the 54-year-old actor small pieces of bread could help clear his airways.

"We did a lot of YouTube-ing and finally concluded that eating little bits of bread was the way to get that rib to work its way down into his stomach - and bread saved him," Kimmel explained.

He added, "We tried the Heimlich many times. It was too far down."