Kristin Davis recalls being set up with Matthew Perry

Kristin Davis has recalled being set up with Matthew Perry.

The And Just Like That actress discussed the encounter during an episode of the Are You a Charlotte? podcast on Monday.

Davis revealed how a close friend decided she would be a great love match for the late Friends actor and decided to get them together during the late '90s.

"He's not my lawyer, but he's a nice lawyer, and I've been set up with Matthew Perry," the 60-year-old star told guest Brian Van Holt. "And this is like '98, '99, '97 maybe. I feel like it was between Melrose Place, which I did before (Sex and the) City, and it was at a house. It was a dinner party. It was so low-key."

Davis went on to share her first impressions of Perry, and described him as "so happy" as they discussed their blossoming careers.

While Davis had felt unsettled during her time working on Melrose Place - her character was killed off after one year on the show - she revealed Perry was full of enthusiasm for his Friends cast and crew.

"Matthew's lovely. He sits next to me. And he's talking about how thrilled he is, how happy they are on the set at Friends, and he was doing a film with Salma Hayek. I was like, 'Wow, he's so happy,'" the star recalled.

She continued, "I had been around Melrose (Place). It wasn't the happiest place in a way and it was like stressy. There were 15 series regulars. Everyone had the feeling they might get cut or whatever. So I was like, 'Wow, that's amazing, you're so happy.'"

Davis insisted the pair got along well during the dinner party, but romantic sparks failed to fly and the relationship remained platonic.

Perry passed away in October 2023 at the age of 54.