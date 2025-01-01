Who would Stephen King want to play him in the story of his life?

Legendary horror writer Stephen King has picked Christopher Lloyd or Kyle MacLachlan to play him in the film of his life.

The 77-year-old legendary horror author has considered what a biopic about him could be like, but although he would love to be portrayed by a "good-looking leading man" like Brad Pitt he thinks Back to the Future actor Lloyd or Twin Peaks star MacLachlan would be better suited to play him.

In a fan conducted interview with The Guardian newspaper, King said: "I would love to have a good-looking leading man, but I don’t think Brad Pitt would do it. He is a lot better-looking than me. I’m a little bit on the elderly side now, so I’d say maybe Christopher Lloyd or – who’s the guy in Twin Peaks, the main tall guy? Kyle MacLachlan."

King's books have been turned into multiple movies with successes including Carrie, It, Misery, The Green Mile and The Shining - which was directed by Stanley Kubrick but famously disliked by the writer.

The latest adaptation of one of his books is new fantasy drama movie The Life of Chuck, directed by Mike Flanagan and starring Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly, Benjamin Pajak, Jacob Tremblay and Mark Hamill.

After decades of seeing his books turned into films, King still gets excited when someone is inspired to bring one of his stories to the screen.

He said: "I’m still excited when somebody makes a movie out of something that I’ve done. I was excited to see The Monkey earlier this year, and The Life of Chuck. I’m very excited to see The Running Man, which was filmed in England. I don’t write with movies in mind. I just write what seems like a good story that people and I will enjoy. Then whatever happens to it happens. That’s fine. I like the movies, but I think they’re different things, like apples and oranges, so to speak."

Before making it as a horror writer, King had numerous jobs, but no matter how mundane they may seem he insists you can always find inspiration for stories.

Recalling a job he had in a mill, he shared: "I got some inspiration when I worked in a mill. We had to clean the place out and there were a lot of big rats in the basement. I wrote a story about that, and then I was off and running.

"I think any kind of a job that is manual labour – what in the US we call a blue-collar worker – is good experience for a writer. You don’t want a job where you can sit down in a clean, well-lit room and not have to clean up s***."