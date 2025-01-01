Aubrey Plaza opens up about 'daily struggle' with grief following husband Jeff Baena's death

Aubrey Plaza has opened up about her "daily struggle" with grief following the death of her husband Jeff Baena.

The 41-year-old actress addressed the death of her husband for the first time on her friend Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang on Wednesday.

Aubrey and Amy, who co-starred on Parks and Recreation, briefly held hands across a table as the podcast host asked Aubrey how she was feeling following the death of her filmmaker husband in January.

Initially looking away from Amy and focusing on her "therapy dog" Frankie, the Ingrid Goes West star replied, "Um, I mean, right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you. Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning and I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think like I'm OK, but, you know, it's like a daily struggle."

The star then compared her grief to The Gorge, the 2025 sci-fi horror in which Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy guard two sides of a gorge filled with monsters.

"I swear, when I watched it, I was like, that feels what my grief is like or what grief could be like," Aubrey explained. "At all times, there's like a giant ocean of just awfulness that's right there, and I can see it. And sometimes I just want to dive into it and just be in it, and then sometimes I look at it, and then sometimes I just try to get away from it. But it's just always there, and the monster people are trying to get me like Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy."

In a solo piece at the end of the podcast, Amy encouraged her listeners to watch Aubrey and Jeff's "beautiful films" Little Hours, Life After Beth and Spin Me Round, calling him an "incredible" writer and director. She also shared suicide prevention resources.

Jeff died by suicide on 3 January at the age of 47.

The couple secretly got married in 2020 after ten years together. After his death, it was revealed that he and Aubrey had been separated since September 2024.