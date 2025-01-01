Tamar Braxton found in 'pool of blood'

Tamar Braxton is recovering from a near-death experience.

The singer/songwriter and TV star revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had suffered a terrifying accident over the weekend.

In the post, Braxton detailed her injuries and said she was found in a pool of blood.

"I struggled to write this, but everyone keeps calling me, and honestly, I can't even really talk anymore I'm so weak," she began. "I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood by my friend with a face injury.

"As the days go by, the worse it is," she continued. "I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility. The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins... pray for me for real. I don't even know what happened to me."

The singer added the song Spirit Lead Me by Clavier to the background of her Instagram post.

After she shared the news of the incident, the Love and War singer reposted a passage from the Bible on her Instagram Stories, showing Proverbs 31, which is about strong women.

Braxton recently appeared on the small screen when she teamed up with her sisters on The Braxtons last year. She was joined by sisters Toni, Trina and Towanda as they honoured their sister Traci, who died in 2022 from oesophageal cancer.