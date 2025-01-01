Elon Musk's ex Ashley St Clair 'evicted' amid custody battle

Ashley St Clair has been talking about her financial woes amid her and Elon Musk's ongoing custody battle.

The mother of the billionaire's 13th child claims she has had to turn to podcasting to make ends meet.

"I'm getting evicted," St Clair claimed during the first episode of her Bad Advice podcast.

She pointed out her financial predicament before giving a shout-out to her episode sponsor.

"Polymarket offered me $10,000 to do an ad read, so with that, the roof over my head has been brought to you by Polymarket," St Clair continued. "God bless Polymarket."

The author and conservative influencer further explained that she chose to start her new business venture after a rocky year.

"After a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot legally be explained, I've decided to start a podcast," she quipped.

St Clair poked fun at her lack of credentials to speak about serious podcast topics, saying, "I actually think I have the worst ideas. So consider everything out of my mouth a cautionary tale."

St Clair made headlines in February when she announced Musk's alleged paternity of her baby boy, Romulus.

Shivon Zilis announced the birth of the Tesla boss's 14th child later that same month.