Seth Meyers mourns death of dog Frisbee

Seth Meyers is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, Frisbee.

The Late Night host paid tribute to his family's late Italian greyhound in a poignant Instagram post, sharing snapshots of her as a puppy.

"RIP to Frisbee, our OG IG who I was happy to go grey with," Meyers wrote.

"She was at her best curled in your lap and patient when we dressed her up like a pilgrim. Thanks for 14 amazing years, girl."

The comedian's former Saturday Night Live costars took to the comments section to pay their respects to the little dog.

"Noooo! Frisbeeee!" Rachel Dratch wrote. "Sorry for your loss."

Amy Poehler, who cohosted Weekend Update with Meyers, added, "Frisbee forever."

Aidy Bryant also commented three pink heart emojis.

Meyers gave an update on Frisbee's declining health during an episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers podcast released earlier this month.

"She's just really old," he said at the time. "She's not actively dying, but I would say that even a seven-year-old who's not a vet is like, 'Last days?'"

Many of Meyers' fans also pointed out in the comments that the announcement of Frisbee's death comes just one day after Andy Samberg's 47th birthday.

The comedian and Hot Rod star had publicly dunked on Frisbee for years.