Julia Fox reveals biggest plastic surgery regrets

Julia Fox has revealed her biggest plastic surgery regrets.

The Uncut Gems star wishes she had never "changed" herself to appeal to men.

Julia, 35, told Allure Magazine she fantasised about travelling back in time so she could avoid having any cosmetic work done to change her appearance.

"When I see someone and I can tell they've never done anything," she said, in an interview published 19 August, "I wish I could go back and be that person. I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive."

Having admitted to undergoing a rhinoplasty (nose job) and liposuction in previous interviews over the years, Julia told Allure she first had Botox and filler when she was 21.

However, the actor, model and author said these days she preferred to embrace the ageing process and be comfortable with her appearance without caring about how men might view her.

"Am I going to chase the way I used to look, or am I going to evolve and see what's on the other side?" Julia questioned. "I don't have to entertain men anymore... The way my life is, I can't see why a man would be beneficial."