Julia Fox clarifies sexuality after seemingly coming out as a lesbian

Julia Fox has clarified her sexuality after appearing to come out as a lesbian last year.

The Uncut Gems actress hit headlines last year when she reshared a TikTok video and made an offhand remark that led many people to believe that she was coming out as a lesbian.

Clarifying the misunderstanding in an interview with Allure, Fox revealed that she identifies as pansexual.

"I'm pansexual; I could be attracted to anyone and anything," she stated. "If it were just down to the physical, I'm more attracted to the female body. Men don't do it for me at all (physically), but I can be attracted to a man's mind. I'm a vibes person."

Fox, who previously dated Kanye West and was married to Peter Artemiev, revealed in 2024 that she hadn't had a sexual or romantic relationship with a man for two years.

The 35-year-old told the publication that she has never missed being with a man.

"The way my life is, I can't see why a man would be beneficial. I'm laser-focused on being a good mom, on being a good provider, on making my dreams come true. There's just so much more you can do with your time than waiting around to see if a guy's going to text you back or not," she stated.

As for her attraction to women, Fox shared that she's "definitely had crushes and did some stuff, but it's never gotten to full relationship status".

She added, "I think women have a harder time (realising they're queer) because we are so programmed to perform for men."

Fox shares a four-year-old son named Valentino with her ex-husband.