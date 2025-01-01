Ariana DeBose left heartbroken by death of her 'warrior queen' mother

Ariana DeBose has announced the death of her "warrior queen" mother Gina Michelle DeBose at the age of 57.

The Oscar-winning actress took to social media on Tuesday and paid a touching tribute following the loss. DeBose confirmed her mother had died after a battle with Stage 3 ovarian cancer.

Her Instagram message read: "At 10:28 am on August 17th my gorgeous, hilarious, outspoken, warrior queen Mother - Gina Michelle DeBose - passed away due to complications with stage 3 ovarian cancer. I couldn't be more proud of her and how she fought this insidious disease over the past 3 years. She was 57 years young."

The 34-year-old star shared a famously close relationship with Gina.

When DeBose won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the remake of West Side Story in 2022, she memorably thanked her mother during her acceptance speech and insisted the accolade was "as much yours as it is mine".

As DeBose confirmed the loss of her mom on Tuesday, she recounted that Oscar tribute and once again praised Gina for supporting her career.

Referring to her late mother as her "best friend" and her "biggest fan and toughest critic", DeBose thanked her mum for being a constant presence in her life.

"She was my date to every important moment in my professional and personal life - and I wouldn't have it any other way," she continued. "It had always been the two of us for as long as I can remember. Through lean times, and there were many of those & green times. She fought like hell to give me a good life, a good education and every opportunity in the world. I wouldn't be where I am without her."

DeBose added: "I meant it when I said my Oscar 'is just as much hers as it is mine'."