Kirsten Dunst confirms her son is 'fine' after 'frightening' health scare

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that her son is "fine" after a "frightening" health scare.

The Bring It On star has revealed that her four-year-old son, James, suffered a "serious health scare" earlier this year while she was filming her upcoming film The Entertainment System Is Down in Budapest.

In a new interview with Town & Country, Kirsten explained that she and her husband, actor Jesse Plemons, had relocated to the Hungarian capital with James and their eldest son, seven-year-old Ennis, planning to stay for six months.

However, things became "extremely frightening" when James fell ill.

Kirsten told the publication that as a result, Jesse took their sons back to their home in Los Angeles to seek support from family and friends while she remained in Budapest to finish filming.

The Spider-Man actress has chosen to keep the details of James' illness private, but she did confirm that "everyone is fine now".

Reflecting on the scary situation, Kirsten compared it to "Final Destination, where you're imagining all the things that could go wrong, worst case scenarios happening to your child."

"I have never seen that movie. But I know the concept," she continued. "That's how it feels to be a mother at times."

Now that her son is feeling better, the 43-year-old actress says that the health scare "brought us together as a family in such a deeper way" and that they decided to go on holiday to "anywhere James wanted to go".

Ultimately, the four-year-old opted for the Bahamas, as he wanted to "go to a beach where my sandcastle won't wash away".

The Entertainment System Is Down is currently slated for a Nordic theatrical release in the autumn of 2026.