Tiffany Haddish clears up confusion over baby photo

Tiffany Haddish has set the record straight after confusing her followers with a photo of a baby.

The Girls Trip actress hit headlines earlier this month when she posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her longtime friend Jason Lee holding a baby alongside the caption, "Cats out of the bag."

The cryptic post led many to believe that Tiffany had welcomed a child, however, she insisted that wasn't the case as she guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night.

"There is a personal matter I feel must be addressed," she told the audience in her opening monologue. "It made everyone go a little crazy... For some reason, people saw this (post) and thought I had a baby. There were articles about this everywhere."

She then joked, "Even my own relatives were asking if I had a secret child, which is kind of insulting because they are all living in my house and blocking me from getting any d**k."

The 45-year-old then spoke to Jason, who sat in the studio audience, telling him, "We just took a picture with a baby and then that went crazy so now we got a godbaby."

She added, "Jason, the offer is still on the table if you want to make a real baby," to which he quipped, "And I'm still gay."

Clearing up the situation once and for all, Tiffany continued, "So just to be clear, I did not have a baby, but I am open to it. Wide open to it," before sharing her list of dream baby daddies, including Brad Pitt and Jason Momoa.

Tiffany was previously married to William Stewart from 2008 until she filed for divorce in 2011. She went on to date rapper/actor Common between 2020 and 2021.

The actress has previously discussed her plans to adopt a child when she's ready to "focus" and be "all the way present".