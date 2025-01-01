Glen Powell rules out playing James Bond

Glen Powell has insisted he "should not" be in the running to play James Bond.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor has been among those tipped to take over from Daniel Craig as the suave spy, but he feels that the role should go to an "authentic Brit" rather than an American star.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond.

“My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond. Get an authentic Brit for that job. That’s who belongs in that tuxedo.”

While Glen has ruled himself out of playing James Bond, he did confirm he and Sydney Sweeney are "still talking" about making a sequel to Anyone But You.

However, they have agreed they won't do so "until it's the right idea", which "requires patience", so fans may have to wait some time for the follow-up.

And the 36-year-old actor would love to direct eventually, but for now he is content to learn from those he is working with on his movies.

He said: “That’s something I’d love to do.

"But right now, I’m getting to be in film school, I’m getting to work with [Richard] Linklater and Lee Isaac Chung and J.J. Abrams and Edgar Wright. I’m working with my heroes.

"And what’s been really, really fun is — every set I’m on, I pick up things. Whenever that time comes, I’ll be much more prepared.”

Glen isn't the only actor to have ruled himself out of playing James Bond.

The Gentlemen actor Theo James was previously linked to the role but he found the idea "terrifying".

He told The Guardian newspaper: “Everyone’s interested in that because it’s a big part of British cultural identity, but that probably wouldn’t be me.

“I do think there are better people for that job. And, honestly, it would be terrifying: if you do that, there’s no going back. You’re opening Pandora’s box there.”

And despite persistent rumours, Henry Cavill, 42, insisted he had "no information" to share on the franchise.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, he added: “Maybe I’m too old now, maybe I’m not, we’ll see.”

In June, it was revealed that Denis Villeneuve will direct the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2021's No Time To Die.

He said in a statement: “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.

"I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour."