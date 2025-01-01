Dawson's Creek cast to reunite for James Van Der Beek cancer benefit

The original Dawson's Creek cast are set to reunite to support James Van Der Beek and a F Cancer benefit.

Variety reports the stars will get together on 22 September for a live table of the pilot read for the show, benefiting co-star James Van Der Beek and F Cancer. Van Der Beek announced he was battling stage 3 colorectal cancer last November.

Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps will all be there.

The reunion will take place at Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

Williams, who is helping to produce the event with her husband Thomas Kail and others, said in a statement, "We grew up in Capeside and that's a bond that will last a lifetime. We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here.

"We always have been, and we always will be. And I know the fans of Dawson's Creek feel the same way."

Show creator Kevin Williamson added, "I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua, and our Dawson's Creek family for such a special night.

"I am honoured to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges."