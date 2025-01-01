Cash Warren sparks romance rumours with Hana Sun Doerr

Cash Warren has seemingly confirmed a new romance.

The producer was spotted holding hands with his rumoured girlfriend, Hana Sun Doerr, six months after his estranged wife Jessica Alba filed for divorce.

Cash and Sun Doerr were all smiles as they showcased their affection during a date at E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The duo's outing comes nearly two weeks after they were first spotted leaving dinner together in Los Angeles on 7 August.

Warren's dinner dates with the model, who is more than 20 years his junior, come as Alba also debuted her relationship with Captain America: Brave New World actor Danny Ramirez.

After Alba made headlines for her new relationship, Warren reacted to the news by expressing his support for his ex.

"I'm happy for her," Warren told TMZ in July. "I don't know him, but he seems like a good guy."

The Honey star has been spotted multiple times with Ramirez, including on a cosy dinner date in Los Angeles, and on a trip to Cancún, Mexico.

Alba and Warren are divorcing after nearly 17 years of marriage. They filed for divorce in February 2025, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The former couple have three children together.