Orlando Bloom moves into new bachelor pad

Orlando Bloom has reportedly moved into a $17.5 million (£13 million) bachelor pad, following his split from pop star Katy Perry.

The Lord Of The Rings star, whose net worth is $40 million (£30 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth, has relocated to a seaside property in Miami for a fresh start.

The Sun reported that the house is "a proper bachelor pad, perfect for parties and entertaining".

Bloom will have plenty of famous friends in the neighbourhood, with Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker living just down the road, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis nearby. Kevin Costner also lives on the same street.

The news comes after Perry shared a rare photo of her four-year-old daughter Daisy, as she travelled across the US on her Lifetimes Tour.

Perry and Bloom made headlines in June when it was reported that the pair had called off their engagement and that their relationship was over.

The former couple were together for nearly a decade.

While confirming their split in a statement the following month, Perry and Bloom said Daisy remained their "shared priority".

The Teenage Dream hitmaker was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 until their divorce in 2012.