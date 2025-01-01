Ferris Bueller stars Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck reunite for new film

Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck have been spotted together on the set of their upcoming film, The Best is Yet to Come.

They previously won the hearts of fans as best friends in the classic 1986 high school comedy, Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Now, fans will be able to see them playing pals once again in their upcoming movie, which has begun principal photography in Vancouver, Canada.

Ruck and Broderick portray characters on a road trip, apparently attempting to clear up the fallout from a past misunderstanding.

The two leading men were glimpsed at work on the film this week, looking a little more mature than the freewheeling, boyish roles they played in their last film together.

Their co-stars in the film include Jill Morrison, who has acted on shows including The Good Doctor, as well as a string of Hallmark movies.

National Treasure director Jon Turtletaub is at the helm of the new picture, which marks the first time Ruck and Broderick have worked together in nearly four decades.

Directed by John Hughes, who was famed for other 1980s high school comedies such as The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, Ferris Bueller's Day Off was an instant hit.

It followed the title teenager (Broderick) playing truant from high school for a day with his girlfriend (Mia Sara) and best pal (Ruck).