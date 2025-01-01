Scott Wolf's ex Kelley dropped by lawyer

Scott Wolf's estranged wife Kelley Wolf has been dropped by her lawyer.

The news comes after the actor accused his recent ex of making "disturbing, false" claims, US Weekly reports.

Earlier this week, the Utah judge presiding over the divorce granted a motion brought by Kelley's attorney, Farrah Spencer, to withdraw as her representation.

The judge said Spencer and her law firm are "permitted to withdraw as counsel of record effective immediately, and are relieved of any and all future duties and responsibilities for (Kelley) in this case."

"All further pleadings, motions, notices and other documents shall be served directly on (Kelley)" at her email address, the judge decreed.

Spencer's motion seeking to withdraw was sealed by the court, meaning Kelley is without a divorce lawyer for the time being.

The development comes days after Scott slammed Kelley for making false allegations against him.

The Party of Five alum released a statement to People, telling the outlet that his "continued hope is to have this most difficult chapter of our family's lives remain as private as possible, however, the well-being of my children is at stake, and that will always be my priority.

"There are some significant challenges that are making our situation incredibly difficult and contentious, and it is tragic for all involved," Scott continued.

"I was informed of some deeply disturbing and entirely false allegations that were made about me by my estranged wife."