Glen Powell responds to James Bond rumours

Glen Powell has ruled himself out of the race to be the next James Bond.

The Anyone But You actor's name may have been linked to the role, but Powell has insisted he isn't the right person to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

In a joint interview with former NFL star Eli Manning for The Hollywood Reporter, Powell explained why he won't be auditioning.

"I'm Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond," Powell explained in the interview, which was published on Wednesday. "My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond."

The 36-year-old star went on to share his thoughts on who should play the iconic spy, as no official casting announcements have been made since Craig left the franchise after 2021's No Time to Die.

Powell is convinced the next James Bond should continue with tradition and hail from the U.K. or Ireland.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor insisted, "Get an authentic Brit for that job. That's who belongs in that tuxedo."

A host of actors have been tipped as possible replacements for Craig, with names including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, Theo James, Henry Cavill, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

While Henry Golding told People the role was "every actor's kind of nightmare", Tom Holland recently insisted playing the martini-drinking spy is the "pinnacle" for every young British actor.

In February, Amazon MGM Studios obtained creative control of the franchise from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Denis Villeneuve is attached to direct the next film, while Steven Knight is on board as writer.