Paul Feig praises Sydney Sweeney's professionalism on set amid relationship breakdown

Director Paul Feig has praised Sydney Sweeney for being a complete professional on the set of their new movie amid her breakup from her former fiancé Jonathan Davino.

The Euphoria actress worked with the Bridesmaids director on the psychological thriller, The Housemaid, which was filmed in New Jersey between January and March this year.

Although Sweeney was going through a relationship breakdown at the time, Feig told The Wall Street Journal that she "was completely present emotionally" during filming and was "just up for anything, and really didn't bring any issues to set".

He continued, "And I know she was going through some things when this was going on - I mean, now everybody knows about her engagement falling apart and breaking off and all that."

The Spy filmmaker added that the 27-year-old "loves to work" and seemed to be doing OK whenever he checked in.

"I'd (sometimes) say, 'Hey, are you OK?' and she'd go, 'I'm fine, I'm great!' but not defensively," he noted.

While Feig addressed her breakup, the Anyone But You actress remained tight-lipped about the split and did not answer a question about her current professional dynamic with Davino, with whom she founded her production company Fifty-Fifty Films.

"I'm going to keep all of my personal stuff out of it," she stated.

Sweeney and Davino, who began dating in 2018, reportedly called off their engagement in March but she didn't confirm the news until May.

In an interview with The Times, she confirmed she was single and added, "I'm learning a lot about myself (and) spending more time with my friends. I'm loving it."

The Housemaid, also starring Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, will be released in December.