Sydney Sweeney addresses backlash over bathwater soap launch

Sydney Sweeney has addressed the controversy over her decision to launch a soap infused with her bathwater.

The Euphoria actress teamed up with bath products company Dr. Squatch earlier this year to launch Sydney's Bathwater Bliss, a limited-edition soap infused with her bathwater.

While the soap sold out in seconds, Sweeney received backlash for launching such a provocative product.

Addressing the backlash in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Anyone But You star implied the negative reaction was sexist, saying, "It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting. They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater."

Sweeney was referring to a candle called Jacob Elordi's Bathwater, which was released in January 2024 amid the furore surrounding the 2023 film Saltburn, which featured a racy scene in which Barry Keoghan's character drinks the bathwater of Elordi's character.

The 27-year-old added that while she doesn't pay too much attention to online chatter, she does "think it's important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience".

While she addressed the soap controversy, Sweeney remained tight-lipped when asked about the backlash over her recent American Eagle jeans campaign, which featured the slogan: "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans."

The campaign hit headlines last month when social media users claimed it promoted eugenics and celebrated whiteness.

A spokesperson for the clothing brand recently defended the campaign, saying in a statement, "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."