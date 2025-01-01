Dakota Johnson: 'I have a weird friendship with Madonna'

Dakota Johnson has revealed she shares a "weird" friendship with Madonna.

The Splitsville actress has known the music star for many years, with the pair first meeting three decades ago when her stepfather Antonio Banderas worked with Madonna on the 1996 musical movie Evita. Since then, Dakota has remained close to the singer.

"I really love her," Dakota told E! News on Tuesday. "We've been, like, weird friends for a while. I met her when I was really young, because she did a movie with my stepfather."

Dakota went on to reveal that their bond became deeper after they were lined up to work on a project together.

"Then I got to know her later because we were gonna work together on something," the 35-year-old star added.

Although the project fell through and they didn't get the chance to collaborate, Dakota and Madonna have continued to enjoy a friendship over the years.

As she praised the Vogue singer's "energy", Dakota revealed she remains in awe of the 67-year-old superstar.

"We've always kind of circled each other," the Materialists star explained. "She is like an energy to be near that is so beautiful and so wild. It's just cool that she even wants to talk to me."

While Dakota and Madonna rarely appear in public together, they recently posed for a photograph as they attended a mutual friend's birthday party in July.