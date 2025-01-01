Gabrielle Union reveals Dwyane Wade's family were sceptical about age gap

Gabrielle Union has revealed Dwyane Wade's family were initially sceptical about their age gap.

The Bring It On actress began dating the basketball star in 2009, after both had seen their respective first marriages end. Gabrielle has recalled working hard to win over Dwyane's loved ones, particularly his older sister Tragil, who remained unconvinced the relationship would work as Gabrielle is nine years his senior.

"When I first met his family, the older sisters, who are closer in my age, immediately good," Gabrielle explained in a joint interview with Dwyane for Michelle Obama's IMO podcast, which aired on Wednesday. "We're good in the hood. But with Tragil, because she has been the protector... She has been the watchdog. She has been the gatekeeper to keep him sane and to keep him doing everything he needs to do without interference from anybody."

The 52-year-old actress continued to explain how it took "some years" to convince Tragil, as well as Dwyane's mother Jolinda, that she was serious about the relationship and to earn their trust.

It was only when the pair married in 2014 that Gabrielle felt everyone was "on the same side".

She explained, "Before I got to the wife stage, like when we were just the very beginning, I think Tragil and his mom were like, 'What do you want? Who are you, you older lady? What do you want?'"

Gabrielle also revealed she knew the relationship would work because they had both been through divorces and were in the "same space" emotionally.