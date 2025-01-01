Nip/Tuck actor Dylan Walsh involved in car crash with family

Dylan Walsh has insisted "everyone is safe" after he and his family were involved in a serious car accident.

The Nip/Tuck actor and four family members were travelling northbound on the East River Road in Rumson, New Jersey on Sunday, when their vehicle veered onto the southbound lane and smashed into a utility pole before colliding with another pole.

On Wednesday, Walsh confirmed his loved ones were doing well after the car crash.

"Thankfully, everyone is safe and has since returned home," the actor's representative said in a statement, reports Us Weekly. "The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care."

The statement continued, "They would also like to extend a special thank-you to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support in the immediate aftermath."

Two passengers are believed to have complained of pain following the accident and were taken to hospital for treatment.

It is not yet known who was driving, or if 61-year-old Walsh sustained any injuries in the crash.

An investigation is currently underway.

Rumson Police Lieutenant Christopher Isherwood confirmed a 2022 Ford Explorer had damaged two utility poles on Sunday, with the incident causing a brief power outage. The intersection had to be closed while the utility poles were replaced.

Earlier this week, Walsh's wife Leslie Bourque-Walsh referred to the accident in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

The message read: "It was our family who was involved in the car accident on River Road yesterday afternoon. We just want to thank everyone who took care of us in this scary time."