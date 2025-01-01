Oscar Isaac would return to Star Wars as Poe Dameron

Oscar Isaac would reprise his role as Poe Dameron for the right Star Wars project.

The 46-year-old actor played the Resistance X-wing pilot in Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy, first being introduced to a galaxy far, far away in 2015's The Force Awakens.

Oscar is proud to have played Poe and be part of the iconic sci-fi series and he would be open to a return to that franchise if there was a film or TV series that appealed to him.

When asked by Variety if he would return as Poe, he answered: "Yeah, I’d be a Star Wars again if there was something good to do with that.”

Daisy Ridely is returning as Jedi Rey for a new movie which is a continuation of the Star Wars timeline which Poe is part of.

Isaac can next be seen in Guillermo del Toro's new Frankenstein film for Netflix, which is based on Mary Shelley's 1818 Gothic novel of the same name.

He plays Dr. Victor Frankenstein, the scientist who creates a living creature from multiple human body parts, and Oscar admits his interpretation of the character is partly inspired by late Purple Rain singer Prince, in terms of how he moves.

He said: "I saw him much more as an artist than as a scientist. I watched a video of Prince going to the Super Bowl in order to rehearse. And I just basically stole his walk when he’s going up to the stage with his hands behind the back.”

Isaac was Guillermo's first choice to play Dr. Victor Frankenstein opposite Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein's monster and he can recall being emotionally moved by the filmmaker's script for his version of the famous story.

The pair first met over lunch and The Shape of the Water filmmaker Guillermo told his leading man he was "making a feast". That meeting was followed a year later when del Toro presented Isaac with a script and as the actor got to the last page the pair "were just crying".

Isaac said: "There’s just so much pain there.”