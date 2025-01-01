Helen Mirren declares she doesn't want to work with her husband again

Helen Mirren has declared that she does not want to work with her husband, Taylor Hackford, again.

The British acting icon explained that, although she enjoys watching her husband, who is a director, at work, she prefers to keep her professional and personal lives separate.

In a new interview with People, Helen opened up about why she and Taylor don't often work together.

"I don't really like collaborating with Taylor, quite honestly," she said candidly. "I love watching him work. I love being with him as he's planning, as he's developing, as he's filming. But I want my work to be separate from him."

The Thursday Murder Club star, 80, continued, "It works better that way, although we have worked together, but it's an anomaly really."

The husband-and-wife duo met while working on the 1985 film White Nights, and later teamed up again for the 2010 comedy drama Love Ranch.

Reflecting on what makes their marriage work, Helen said that she and Taylor, also 80, know when to be together and when to give each other space.

"I love having him by my side when he is by my side. And I love being on my own when I'm on my own. And he allows that. And likewise, I allow him," she told the outlet.

The star jokingly added, "Incidentally, that's only to do with professional work. If I wasn't by his side and someone else was, I'd be rather p**sed off about that."

The couple married on New Year's Eve in 1997.