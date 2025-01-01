Elisabeth Moss's The Handmaid's Tale co-star reacts to Emmys snub

Elisabeth Moss's The Handmaid's Tale co-star O-T Fagbenle has responded to her being snubbed for this year's Emmys.

The Mad Men actress was not nominated for her performance as June Osbourne, formerly known as Offred, in the sixth and final season of the drama series.

Reacting to the snub, Fagbenle, who played June's husband Luke, told Variety, "It's a tragedy. It's an absolute tragedy. I just think she's incredible."

The series was widely snubbed overall. After raking in nominations throughout its run, the final season scored only one nod: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Cherry Jones.

This is in stark contrast to its first season in 2017, when it was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards and won eight, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Moss.

However, for the fourth season in 2021, the series set a record for Emmy losses by failing to convert any of its 21 nominations into a win. The show never recovered with Emmys voters, with its fifth season receiving only one Primetime Emmy nomination for Moss's performance.

Months before the nominations were announced in July, Moss told Variety, "It's not a part of my life, this show - it has been my life for nine years. I'm so close to it, and so close to June that I don't know how to talk about it, because there's no separation."

In addition to acting, Moss also executive-produced the series and directed several episodes, including the series finale, which aired on 27 May. She is also executive-producing the sequel series, The Testaments, which is currently in production.

The Emmys will take place in Los Angeles on 14 September.