Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopt baby girl

Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have announced that they are now a family of three.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Thursday.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

The message concluded, "And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

Brown and Bongiovi, who are just 21 and 23, tied the knot in 2024 after two years of dating.

The Stranger Things actor has been candid through the years about her desire to start a family. In March, she shared that she was excited to begin the next chapter of her life with Bongiovi.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," Brown said on the Smartless podcast.

"Since I was a baby, I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

She continued, "And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally. It's a huge thing. Jake was like, 'We cannot do that until we get married.' So that was his thing."