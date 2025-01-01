Halle Bailey and DDG banned from posting son on social media

Halle Bailey and DDG have been banned from posting their son on social media.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, the Little Mermaid star and the YouTuber cannot post or share any "photographs, images and/or information" online of their 19-month-old son, Halo.

Documents filed by the family division of the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles stated: "For reasons discussed on the record, and with no objection from either party, the Court orders both parties to refrain from posting, uploading, or disseminating on the Internet or social media platforms, photographs, images, and/or information regarding the minor child or causing any other person to engage in such posting, uploading, or dissemination."

The court documents also reveal an updated visitation agreement between DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, and Bailey.

The streamer is permitted to have "peaceful contact" with Bailey, to coordinate court-ordered visitation of Halo. The documents state that DDG can visit the toddler for a professionally monitored visitation session every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm, as well as every other Sunday during the same time period.

"The professional monitor is to be advised and instructed that a primary purpose of the monitoring requirement is to ensure compliance with the Court's orders regarding social media posting, dissemination of information, and the like as explained above in this order," the documents explained.