Regina King: 'My son's death taught me to live in the moment'

Regina King has learned to live in the moment following the death of her son.

The Oscar-winning actress' only child Ian died by suicide in January 2022 at the age of 26. In a new interview with Haute Living Los Angeles, the star discussed how the tragedy has changed her perspective on life.

"Now, I understand that sadness and happiness can be happening at the same time," King explained in the interview, which was published on Thursday. "I one thousand per cent live in the moment more. I don't know if that's something that just comes with time, or with pain, or with the pandemic - probably all of it. But I feel it."

Elsewhere in the interview, King revealed how she has kept the memory of her son alive. The 54-year-old star started MianU, an orange wine, in honour of Ian.

"Every time I'm pouring a glass, I'm thinking of Ian," she shared. "I'm thinking of him 24/7 anyway, but always in this moment, I can see his face... His name is right there, in the middle of it all. He'll never be forgotten. If you see me, you see Ian."

King explained how she was inspired to launch MianU during an "epiphany" where she wanted to continue to involve her son in the big milestones in life.

The Jerry Maguire star added, "I'm surrounded by people talking about their children - engagements, weddings, new chapters. I still love talking about Ian, I just don't have the chance to create new memories in the way they do. But I'm not focused on that. This is my way of creating something new, together."