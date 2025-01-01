Denise Richards breaks silence amid messy divorce

Denise Richards has spoken out for the first time amid her divorce from Aaron Phypers.

The actress and reality TV star took to social media on Thursday to give fans a candid update on her situation, more than two months after her estranged husband filed for divorce.

Richards admitted the stress of the split had taken its toll and it was time for her to share her true feelings.

"I was just checking in to see how your summer's been going," she began in the Instagram video. "Mine's been wonderful. It's actually been s**tty, but I'm going to pretend like it's all good. I've actually been posting on Instagram like nothing is going on in my life, and I can't do that anymore because there's something obviously going on."

Richards continued to address her marriage breakdown as she confessed it had been a "very, very, very difficult time" for her.

Referring to her split from ex-husband Charlie Sheen in 2006, the 54-year-old star also insisted she hadn't wanted to see another relationship fail.

"I never thought I'd get divorced again. This is why I always say never say never," she shared. "There are circumstances around my divorce that are difficult to talk about, which one day I will talk about it when the time is right."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star then went on to tell followers that she had recently undergone reconstructive surgery.

"I was open and honest about having to have surgery for a TV show I did, and I had another surgery," she explained, adding that she didn't want to post about it during her divorce proceedings as she feared it could "look inappropriate and seem insensitive".

As she wrapped up the video, Richards thanked fans for their constant support and insisted their kindness meant the world to her.

She noted, "I just wanted to say thank you so much. It makes me want to cry seeing your messages because this is a very difficult time and you guys are all helping me through it. Thank you. Lots of love."

Phypers, 52, filed for divorce in July, citing irreconcilable differences after almost seven years of marriage. Later that month, Richards accused her estranged spouse of domestic abuse and was granted a temporary restraining order.