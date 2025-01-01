'Do not ruin Nutella for me...' Lauren LaVera reveals her one Terrifier 3 demand

Terrifier director Damien Leone wants to work with A Nightmare On Elm Street star Robert Englund.

The filmmaker and the star of his slasher franchise David Howard Thornton - who plays sadistic demonic killer Art the Clown - met the man who brought Freddy Krueger to life on the big screen at a recent convention.

Damien got a chance to speak with Robert - who played supernatural slayer Freddy in eight films, beginning with Wes Craven's original movie in 1984 - and the V actor praised the director and David for creating a new horror icon, whilst Leone told Englund they have to work together in the future.

Posting a photo of the trio on his X account, Leone replied to a follower asking about the meeting and said: "[He] Paid us wonderful compliments about the impact we’ve had in the horror community, and gave me some wonderful filmmaker advice. And of course I said I’d love to work with him!"

Leone described Englund, 78, as one of his heroes a very "gracious" man and admitted that Freddy - who terrorised the teenagers of Elm Street in their dreams - was an inspiration for Art the Clown.

In another X post, he said: "Getting to meet one of your biggest heroes, especially when they’re as gracious as Robert, makes for a truly unforgettable experience.

"We all know there would be no Art the Clown without the legendary Freddy Krueger.

"A true inspiration!"

Leone is currently working on Terrifier 4 which he has promised fans will delve into Art the Clown's backstory and will pit the evil killer against his nemesis Sienna Shaw, played by Lauren LaVera, in a final battle.

Englund last donned his burned prosthetics and glove of finger knives as his alter ego Krueger for 2003 spin-off film Freddy vs. Jason - which pitted him against fellow slasher movie icon Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise.

Englund previously admitted he would be up for playing Freddy one last time to say goodbye to the movie monster, and he also hopes another actor will take on the mantle so the series can be relaunched for another long run of films.

Speaking at Monster Mania Con in New Jersey back in August 2019, he said: "We need a Freddy that can do the next eight movies - or seven, I don't want them to remake Part 1 again. I'm not Freddy anymore, you guys. I could do one more ... probably. If you shot me up with vitamin c!

"But here's the thing. I can't do eight more, you guys. So we need a new actor that you guys believe in and trust and love that can go the distance."

Wes Craven's 1984 movie was remade in 2010 with Jackie Earle Haley playing burned and disfigured dream stalker Freddy in A Nightmare on Elm Street but Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema did not follow it up with a sequel.