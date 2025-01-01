Noel Clarke loses libel case against newspaper over sexual misconduct allegations

Noel Clarke has lost his libel case against the Guardian newspaper over the publication of sexual misconduct allegations.

The Doctor Who actor sued Guardian News and Media (GNM) for libel over seven articles and a podcast published between April 2021 and March 2022 in which more than 20 women accused him of sexual harassment, bullying and inappropriate behaviour.

Earlier this year, the case went to trial in London's High Court, where Clarke denied the claims and insisted he was the victim of an "unlawful conspiracy".

However, in a judgment handed down on Friday, Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed the Kidulthood star's claim and ruled that the meaning of each of the articles was "substantially true".

Mrs Justice Steyn added, "I have accepted some of Mr Clarke's evidence... but overall I find that he was not a credible or reliable witness."

The judge also ruled that the Guardian "succeeded in establishing the truth defence and the defence of publication in the public interest".

During the six-week trial in March and April, more than 20 women testified about their experience with Clarke.

Reacting to the judgment, Katharine Viner, the editor-in-chief of Guardian News & Media, said it was a "deserved victory for those women who suffered" because of the actor's behaviour.

"This was a deeply researched investigation by some of the Guardian's best reporters, who worked diligently and responsibly. The judgment is clear that our investigation was thorough and fair, a template for public interest journalism," she continued.

"I hope today will give encouragement to other women in similar situations who have been too fearful to raise their voices for fear of the consequences."

The 49-year-old had stated that he would seek $94 million (£70 million) in damages if his claim was successful. He now faces a hefty legal bill and may also be required to pay the majority of the Guardian's legal costs.

Clarke has yet to comment on the judgment.