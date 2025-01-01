Colin Farrell hails 'brilliant' co-star Margot Robbie

Colin Farrell thinks Margot Robbie is a "brilliant actress".

The 49-year-old actor stars alongside Margot, 35, in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the new romantic fantasy film, and Colin has revealed that he relished the experience of working with the acclaimed actress.

He told Variety: "I’ve heard the most extraordinary things about [Margot] through the years from the people that have worked with you both in front of and behind the camera.

"They said she’s a mensch … She’s the loveliest person, she’s fun. She’s obviously a brilliant actress, but they didn’t say that because that is stating the obvious, and the other stuff I didn’t know, and all of it was very true and then some.

"It was a joy every day to be on the set with her. She’s so smart, she’s so brilliant, but she’s just kind and fun."

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey focuses on a pair of strangers who are tied together by an unimaginable journey. But Colin refutes the idea that the movie is "dark".

He shared: "It deals with grief and loss and sorrow and loneliness and all these very human things that we all contend with, but I’ve never used the word darkness in relation to this film. No. There’s no darkness in it. Those things in and of themselves aren’t dark. They may be painful, but they’re not dark experiences."

Margot always assumed that she'd develop a good chemistry with Colin. However, she wasn't 100 percent sure that it would actually be the case until the cameras started rolling.

She said: "I suspected we would have chemistry, but you never know until you’re actually acting. But I had a suspicion it would work."

Margot actually performed a casual background check on her co-star before they worked together.

The actress explained: "A lot of my closest girlfriends are crew members …Two of my closest girlfriends worked with you on Fantastic Beasts. They were ADs. And they were always like, ‘He’s the best, the kindest.’ They just spoke so highly of you."

Meanwhile, Margot previously admitted to harbouring doubts about all of her film projects before they're released.

The actress - who starred in 2023's Barbie movie - told Deadline: "It’s always too something. Too much of this, too much of that. I don’t just mean for Barbie. For a lot of these movies that we’ve taken big swings on, that’s been the case. Maybe every film.

"Thankfully, in more cases than not, it has worked out, but you’re scared every time because no matter how much that 90 percent of you believes in it, there are no guarantees in this industry. There is always a big, big chance that it’s not going to hit."