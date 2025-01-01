Finn Wolfhard opens up about suffering from anxiety

Finn Wolfhard has opened up about suffering from anxiety.

The 22-year-old Stranger Things star has reflected on his anxiety diagnosis, which prompted him to start seeing a therapist.

"It's something that's worked for me," the Canadian actor told Variety. "I can either try to bury that stuff and just do project after project, not think about it, or be able to ask myself these questions."

He went on to admit that he often worries about "doing the wrong thing".

"I think about saying the wrong thing, doing the wrong thing in social situations, doing the wrong thing in my career, disappointing people," he told the publication.

The It star has previously opened up about his anxiety, telling GQ in a 2023 interview that he experienced regular panic attacks while filming Stranger Things, in which he has played Mike Wheeler since 2016.

"Everyone was like, 'Look at him, he's fine. He's having the best time,'" he said at the time. "But in reality, I was probably also developing and things were happening in my brain and anxieties were forming and things that I didn't realise that I had to bury because of how I had to feel at work."

Elsewhere in his interview with Variety, the actor also addressed his decision to avoid commenting on politics, contrasting his approach with that of his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, who faced backlash for pro-Israel comments amid the conflict in the Middle East.

"I am active in my personal life and try not to be in public, but I also know how that sounds in the sense of 'Everyone has a platform' and 'I should be more...'" he said, before noting that he makes a monthly donation to help those affected by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Stranger Things will conclude with its fifth season, which airs in November and December.