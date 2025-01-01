Elaine Hendrix recalls favourite memories of Natasha Richardson

Elaine Hendrix has recalled her favourite memories of her late co-star Natasha Richardson.

The actress has divulged her favourite things about her The Parent Trap co-star, who died tragically in a skiing accident in 2009.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Elaine, who is best known for playing Meredith Blake in the 1998 film, recalled how much Natasha loved her actor husband, Liam Neeson, and their sons, Micheál and Daniel.

"Two always stick with me," Elaine said when asked to share her favourite memories of Natasha. "If anybody mentioned Liam and her kids, she literally would swoon. The love just radiated off her."

"And then, she wrote me a note and called me a worthy adversary as a wrap gift, complimenting me on my work," the actress continued. "I really took that to heart. That was very, very special."

Elsewhere in the interview, Elaine revealed that she also became close friends with her co-star Lisa Ann Walter, who played Chessy in The Parent Trap.

"I met Lisa Ann Walter when I did Parent Trap, and she was definitely someone (who got me) through that," she told the publication.

Elaine added that at that time, when her career was just beginning, her mum was one of her biggest supporters.

"She told me when I first started in the industry, 'Burn all the bridges. Don't have a backup. You can always go back to school, you can always get a job. Really go for it.' And I did," the actress recalled. "She came to all of my premieres with me."