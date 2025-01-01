Kobe Bryant movie in the pipeline at Warner Bros

A movie about basketball legend Kobe Bryant is in development at Warner Bros.

With the 8th Pick will track the process of how the Los Angeles Lakers great - who was tragically killed in a plane crash in 2020 - was drafted into the NBA in 1996.

The project has a screenplay from Alex Sohn and Gavin Johanssen and was generating high levels of interest from other studios before Warner Bros. stepped in to grab the rights.

No director is attached to the movie as of yet.

With the 8th Pick will reportedly focus on the New Jersey Nets and their then-general manager John Nash, who held the eighth pick in the draft and contemplated taking Kobe out of high school.

The shooting guard was eventually taken by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th pick before being traded to the Lakers - where he would go on to win five NBA championships.

The film is thought to have elements of Moneyball - in which Brad Pitt played baseball revolutionary Billy Beane - and Air, the 2023 movie starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon which told the story of how Michael Jordan's legendary partnership with sports brand Nike started.

With the 8th Pick will detail the important processes that could have had a dramatic impact on the history of the NBA.

Kobe perished aged 41 in the plane crash - which also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna - and his widow Vanessa unveiled a statue of the basketball icon outside the Los Angeles Lakers' home ground last year.

In an emotional speech, she said: "It goes without saying that today is an especially sad day for us since Kobe and Gigi [Gianna] aren't here for what is supposed to be an incredibly joyous moment and Kobe’s legacy.

"Kobe has so many people that have supported him all over the world from the very beginning. And this moment isn't just for Kobe, but it's for all of you that have been rooting for him all of these years.

"And to the fans here in LA, this is a special city Kobe was so proud to represent. You welcomed him with open arms and have been so important to him, our family and his legacy."

Vanessa explained that the statue's pose had been signed off by Kobe himself and will be one of three monuments to him at the Crypto.com Arena - with one depicting him with Gianna.

She jokingly added of the first statue: "For the record, Kobe picked the pose you're about to see. So if anyone has any issues with it, tough ... It is what it is."

Vanessa went on to say: "As I see today's current generation of star players following Kobe's footsteps with huge scoring games. I know he would take pride in knowing that he is still pouring inspiration into the game that was so special to him."

She concluded her speech by quoting her husband's words, saying: "Leave the game better than you found it and when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend. And that he did."