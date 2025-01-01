Young filmmaker documents the challenges of entering the industry – and how to break in

Timely release aims to guide young creatives into an industry many find impossible to break into.
Mumbai-born and now London-based filmmaker Krish Pinto has added another title to his CV: author. At just 22, he has released his debut book, Becoming a Filmmaker, which was published this month.
Part memoir, part survival guide, Becoming a Filmmaker is Pinto’s candid account of trying to break into the UK’s competitive film and TV industry without connections. Drawing from personal experience, the book explores both the challenges and opportunities of starting out in one of the world’s toughest creative hubs.
The timely book release comes as there is a surge of interest from young people in creative industries, with 75% of 18- to 25-year-olds expressing interest in creative careers. However, fewer than a quarter say they have received any guidance, and 42% report feeling discouraged from pursuing creative work due to the perception that the industry is impossible to enter. The BFI has also highlighted how 13- to 16-year-olds are not receiving up-to-date careers advice about screen industries, leaving a gap for resources like Pinto’s book.
Since moving to London in 2021 to study at MetFilm School, Pinto has built credits with the BBC and Penguin while also navigating rejection, culture shock, and the realities of life on set. He captures these experiences with honesty, offering practical takeaways for readers who aspire to follow a similar path.
Becoming a Filmmaker is structured as both story and toolkit, covering everything from networking and choosing collaborators to managing the unpredictable freelance lifestyle, building a personal creative style, and staying open to emerging technologies such as AI and virtual production.
Speaking about the book, Pinto said: “This isn’t a success story written in hindsight. It’s a survival manual for people who are in the thick of it right now - dreamers, misfits, and anyone who fears the journey or feels like they don’t belong there. This is the first of many to come and I want to share my journey to help and inspire others.”
Becoming a Filmmaker is available now via Amazon
, Waterstones, and other major retailers.