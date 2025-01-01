Eddie Murphy caught off guard by 'old man' remarks on set

Eddie Murphy was caught off guard when his co-stars called him an "old man" during an improvised moment on set.

The Nutty Professor actor, 64, admitted to Variety that he was taken aback when he was called "an old man" during improvised moments while filming his last two movies, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and The Pickup.

"When I had fight scenes, during the fight scene, the actors, they were improvising and they were two young guys and both of them said, 'Come on, old man!' I almost said cut. I was like, 'Who are they talking to?' It's like I'm the old guy in the fight scene," he recalled.

"It's strange. It caught me off guard. There was another scene and he was like, 'You a crazy old man!' I was like, 'Hey!'"

The Shrek voice actor explained that the remarks didn't sit right with him because he doesn't feel old or that his age aligns with how he feels in himself.

"I feel like me still - just a little stiffer," he quipped.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth film in the Beverly Hills Cop action comedy franchise, was released last year and saw Murphy reprise his role as Axel Foley after a 30-year break.

The funnyman stars alongside Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer in The Pickup, a heist action movie that was released earlier this month.

And he shows no signs of slowing down, with his upcoming projects including Shrek 5, a spin-off focused on his Donkey character, and a new iteration of The Pink Panther, in which he'll play Inspector Clouseau.