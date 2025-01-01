Lily Collins resumes shooting Emily in Paris after staffer's death on set

Lily Collins has resumed shooting Emily In Paris after assistant director Diego Borella died on set.

Borella passed away suddenly while filming season five of the show. He was 47.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family," Paramount Television Studios shared in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the individual's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Borella was a locally hired third assistant director. He collapsed while filming the Netflix series' latest season in Italy, local outlets reported.

The incident occurred during preparations for a final scene at Hotel Danieli in Venice.

According to local reports, medical personnel on set attempted to revive Borella, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Production on Emily in Paris was temporarily suspended following Borella's death, Il Messaggero reported, but filming resumed over the weekend.

The series stars Lily Collins as aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris to provide an American point of view to a French marketing firm.

The series also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and Samuel Arnold.

Netflix recently announced the new season will premiere on 18 December.