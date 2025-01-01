Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's son Mingus charged with assault

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's son, Mingus Reedus, has been arrested and charged with assault for a second time.

Mingus was taken into custody around 8.40 am local time on Saturday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Us Weekly. He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault.

Authorities also confirmed a 33-year-old woman was present at the scene with neck and leg injuries.

Mingus was previously arrested in September 2021 for assaulting an unidentified woman in New York City. The alleged victim accused Mingus of punching her in the face.

Mingus later told the New York Daily News the woman and her friends were drunk and "swarmed" him, so he "threw his arm out" to defend himself.

"It was instinct," he explained.

"I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group."

Mingus pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to five counselling sessions in relation to the altercation.

His lawyer told People the charges were "baseless" and claimed Mingus "was the victim in this incident".

Norman and Christensen were together from 1998 to 2003, welcoming their son in 1999. Following his split from Christensen, the Walking Dead actor moved on with Diane Kruger.