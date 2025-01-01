Vanessa Bryant remembers late husband Kobe on 47th birthday

Vanessa Bryant has honoured her late husband Kobe Bryant on what would have been the basketball star's 47th birthday.

It's been more than five years since the NBA player died at age 41 in a helicopter crash, alongside his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter Gigi Bryant and seven other people.

"We love and miss you and Gigi so much," Vanessa wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of her kissing the basketball legend on the cheek.

"Sending our love to you. Happy birthday, baby."

Vanessa is also mum to Natalia Bryant, 22, Bianka Bryant, eight, and Capri Kobe Bryant, six.

Her emotional tribute comes a month after she shared a glimpse into how their youngest has been following in his athletic footsteps.

"Like father, like daughter," she wrote in an Instagram post last month, which featured a split image of Capri emulating Kobe's stance while holding a basketball.

Two months earlier, Natalia honoured her dad in her own special way during her college graduation.

While graduating from the University of Southern California in May, she included her late father's trademarked sheath logo on her robe.

Kobe and Vanessa met on a music video set in 1999 when she was 17 and he was 20. They were engaged six months later and married in April 2001.