Sterling K. Brown is prioritising working in Los Angeles to watch his kids grow up

Sterling K. Brown is prioritising working in Los Angeles so that he can watch his children grow up.

The This Is Us star explained that he hopes to cut down on travel in order to be present for his sons, Amaré, nine, and Andrew, 14, whom he shares with his actress wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe.

In an interview with People, Brown admitted he doesn't want to miss out on seeing his children grow and evolve, describing them as the "more important people" in his life.

"Between doing season one (of Paradise) and then the hiatus where I went, I did Voltron in Australia," he said. "I went and did a movie in France and I did a movie in Louisiana and they were all wonderful experiences, but I had to FaceTime (my kids), and I didn't get a chance to tuck (them) in and finish reading book seven of Harry Potter to my youngest or whatever it was."

"Being a father is the most important job that I have in my life right now," Brown continued, "And so for the next nine years, if I can keep working in L.A. and be like the one dude who figured it out, I would be very, very excited about that, (because) I don't want to miss too much of their growing up."

Luckily for Brown, his TV show, Paradise, films in LA, and he is currently in production on the second season.

The Emmy winner added that he feels particularly proud when he sees his eldest son showing more maturity and compassion than he had at the same age.

"That's all you can do is try to do a little bit better than what your parents did for you," he shared. "And hopefully he's able to do a little bit better as well."

Brown and Bathe have been married since 2006.